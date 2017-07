Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry fire in Accrington is being treated as arson.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Springfield Avenue shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 30, to reports that a lorry was on fire on wasteground.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used a main jet to extinguish the fire, which had been started deliberately.

“Police were notified of the suspected arson. There were no casualties.”