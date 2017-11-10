Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad-of-two has spoken of his shock after CCTV captured a mindless yob igniting a firework on the roof of his car.

The astonishing footage was taken on Edge End Lane in Great Harwood and shows an unknown man get out of a dark coloured vehicle before walking up to Mark Moorby’s Audi A3 convertible parked on the drive.

The culprit then sets fire to a firework on the roof before running back to the car and driving off.

Children’s care services worker Mark, who lives at home with his wife and two children, said they didn’t see or hear the firework go off and didn’t realise what had happened until they checked the CCTV.

He told the Observer: “We didn’t hear anything at the time and it wasn’t until the next morning when I came out and noticed a firework on the roof.

"I didn’t think anything of it at first. I thought people might have had fireworks in their back garden and it could’ve landed on the roof.

“It wasn’t until my wife checked the CCTV and we realised that someone has come up to the car and set it off.

"It looks he tried starting it on the bonnet first but it fell down and then he put it straight onto the roof.

“When I saw the CCTV I was really shocked. If that had burned through the roof then the car could’ve set on fire, my wife’s car could’ve set out on fire and then the house could’ve been affected.

“We have two children as well who were there at the time.”

Mark, 32, who has lived on the road for five years, said no other cars in the area have been affected and they don’t why they have been targeted.

He said: “We’ve no idea who has done it or why.

“Whether they have just been driving up the street to see if there was any damage they could cause to cars, I don’t know?

“There’s nobody with any grudges against anyone in the household. We’ve just put it down to lads being idiots really.

“It’s not even kids because if they are driving around in a car then they must be old enough to drive. That makes it even worse and more worrying.”

The incident, which happened at around 1.20am on October 26, left a white stain on the roof of the car.

Mark has not yet reported the incident to police but posted the CCTV on his Facebook page.

The footage has already been viewed more than 7,500 times and shared over 100 times.