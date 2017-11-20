Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of a popular Indian restaurant have thanked concerned members of the public after a fire broke out in a flat above the business.

Emergency services were called to a first floor flat above the Balti Stan on Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moors at around 5.20pm on Friday, November 17.

Three fire crews and an aerial ladder platform were called to the scene and the road was closed in both directions, from the Hare and Hounds junction to The Albion pub.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was in the property at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the flat using hose reel jets and a ventilation unit was used to clear the smoke.

Batli Stan posted a message on Facebook following the incident, thanking residents and customers for their support.

It read: “Hi everyone, thank you all for your concerns! The fire was in our upstairs flat and so the restaurant had no damage.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt and there isn’t too much damage.”

The restaurant was forced to close on Friday night, however it reopened as normal on Saturday.

Hyndburn Police also praised the response of firefighters and the support of motorists during the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our thanks to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts. We can confirm there are no injured parties.

“To all the residents and motorists in the area - thank you for your patience while we dealt with the fire.

“We acknowledge that traffic in this area is busy at rush hour and this incident caused a lot of issues for people.

“We appreciate your understanding and support in what was a challenging traffic management situation where officers made great efforts to prevent traffic passing the fire to protect motorists from harm.”