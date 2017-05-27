Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolgirl cricket star outscored the entire opposition as she posted her first-ever century.

Hollins Technology College pupil Ellie Davey, 15, cracked a brilliant unbeaten 105 to help Lancashire Girls Under-15s to a crushing 160-run win over Derbyshire.

Sport-mad Ellie, from Robert Street, Accrington, has fought back from adversity after suffering a freak injury while playing two years ago.

In passing three figures in just 71 balls, Ellie hit the Derby attack to all parts of the Newton-le-Willows ground to rack up 17 boundaries, showing the benefits of three months of pre-season training.

And Ellie’s mum Carly Sneddon said she is improving all the time, having comfortably eclipsed her previous highest score of 57. To put her effort into context, the visitors were bowled out for just 73 runs.

Carly said: “I have no idea how she managed to do it, especially as it was the first actual game of the season. Everyone said it was a fantastic achievement. She is also a good fielder and took a one-handed catch in the same match.”

Ellie, who plays club cricket for Accrington’s under-15 team where she is among two girls in the side, also plays for Hyndburn District mixed team and Tottington St John’s women’s team.

She likes to bat at number four and the love of cricket is in her blood as her uncle Graham Sneddon plays for the Accrington first team. She has been playing since she was about five or six, although she suffered a major setback when she dislocated her knee playing for the Lancashire U13 side two years ago.

Carly said: “She twisted her knee in the warm up and felt a bit of pain, and went out to bat. The first run she went for she just collapsed. She was out of action for quite some time and had MRI scans and it actually turned out that she doesn’t have a groove in the kneecap.”

Jennifer Barden, Women and Girls CDO of Lancashire Cricket Board, was full of praise.

She said: “Ellie has struggled with a serious injury over the past couple of seasons. She has worked hard on her rehab and got back to full strength. To start the season with a century is amazing. She hits the ball incredibly hard, something which makes her stand out from the crowd.

“A credit to her local club, Accrington CC and all the support she has had locally from coaches, parents and her peers.”