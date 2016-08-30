Beauty salon Royal Nail opens at former Accrington post office site

Swapping correspondence for cosmetics, an old post office has been transformed into a beauty salon.

The aptly-named Royal Nail, opened on Whalley Road, Accrington, last week.

The salon, run by 34-year-old Kim Isherwood, of Bluebell Way, Huncoat, boasts a 10-foot chaise longue in the waiting room and a Hollywood-style, lit make-up station, complete with directors’ chairs.

Kim, previously a manager in the civil service, is a mum-of-two and is following her dreams by launching the salon, having always wanted to work in beauty.

She explained: “When I left school I wanted to do beauty but I ended up taking a more academic route. I started a nail course in the evenings a few years ago , as a hobby, and have developed from there including a full time course at Blackburn College and various brand specific training courses and masterclasses.”

Kim took over the premises from her dad David Gregson, who owns it and was postmaster for 30 years until it closed 12 years ago.

Kim, who is married to husband David and has two daughters, aged one and two, took redundancy from the civil service and decided to invest the money she received in the salon.

She said: “I have chosen the name in tribute to my dad and the building’s heritage.

“My family has been amazingly supportive of this venture and my father in particular is pleased to see the building have life breathed back into it, as it has stood empty for many years.”

Working alongside Kim at Royal Nail is 19-year-old beautician Abby Greenbank, who is also studying at Blackburn College and will soon be offering massages and holistic treatments alongside more traditional beauty services.

Kim added: “I am incredibly proud to have achieved my dream of opening a salon, I love what I do and making people feel glamourous and special is really fulfilling.

“Whilst being a great mum is and will always be my number one priority, I want my girls to be proud of me and to know that you can do anything and achieve whatever you dream if you set your mind to it and work hard.

“I feel the salon brings a touch of glamour to the local residents.”

Royal Nail is offering customers 25 per cent off all nail and beauty treatments throughout September. To book an appointment, call the salon on 01254 952643.