This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at Accrington Bike Show in 2008.

Bikers and enthusiasts turned up in their droves for the event, sporting leathers and riding their bikes.

In our weekly Time-trip feature, we publish a set of pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which appeared in the paper in the 2000s.

They can be seen first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week (above) we have a shot of Josh Wilson, 10, (front), with Taylor Vernon, 10 and Jack Wilson, 13, at the bike show.

There is also a snap of Jack Wilson and Robert Harrison, both 13, (right) and another of the Lancashire Trikers (bottom right).

Finally, we have featured a photograph of bikers ‘Merlin’ and ‘Megenta’ with their pride and joy (below)

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature on this page, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.