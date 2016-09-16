Borough to come together for Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning

Marks and Spencer ambassador Joanna Lumley hosts a coffee morning for Macmillan, as part of the company's sponsorship of Macmillan Cancer Support's World's Biggest Coffee Morning

The borough is coming together over a cuppa and a slice of cake in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

The annual fundraiser sees dozens of coffee mornings take place across East Lancashire to raise funds for the cancer charity. This year the majority of events are taking place around the weekend of Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, but they get underway as soon as September 18.

Mayor of Hyndburn Coun Tim O’Kane will also be involved, and is planning to attend a number of coffee mornings to show his support.

Hyndburn Homes is hosting an event on Friday, September 30 at the Globe Centre.

Wayne Smith-Clarke, from Hyndburn Homes, said: “Macmillan do a fantastic job supporting people with cancer and their families. Hyndburn Homes would like to do their bit in helping raise awareness for this great cause. Come along for a natter and piece of cake and show your support. Everyone is welcome.”

In previous years over 5 million cups of coffee and 12 million slices of cake were consumed at fundraisers across the country.

There are now 2.5 million people in the UK living with cancer and by 2030, it will be 4 million people.

Macmillan provides medical, emotional, practical and financial support, as well as campaigning for better cancer care.

The first ever Macmillan Coffee Morning happened way back in 1990. Since then, over £138 million has been raised for the charity.

If you are planning an event and want to get it listed please email accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk and also send us a photo on the day letting us know how much you raised and how you got on.

For more information visit http://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/about/why/

Confirmed events:

Sunday, September 18

11am Trevor Adams Studio, 32 Warner Street. Contact: trevor@trevoradams.co.uk

Friday, September 23

9am Peel Park Primary School, Alice Street, Accrington. Contact: a.aspden@peelpark.lancs.sch.uk

10am Amy Birch, Wired Marketing, 2 Kestrel Court, Hapton

2pm Coffee and cake at Woodhaven Day Centre, 2 Thorneyholme Road, Accrington

Tuesday, September 27

10am to 12noon Rhyddings Methodist Church on Chapel Street, Oswaldtwistle, coffee morning. There will be a cake stall, book stall, raffle and refreshments for sale.

Friday, September 30

9.30am Discover Property Management Coffee Morning, 349 Union Road, Oswaldtwistle. Contact: charlotte@discoverpm.co.uk

9.30am to 10.20am Macmillan Coffee Morning at North Lancs Training Group, Old Bakery, Grange Lane, Accrington

10am Kathyrn’s Cake Stop, 11 Bayley Street, Clayton-le-Moors. Contact kallenjallen@gmail.com

10am Whalley Road chippy, 230 Whalley Road, Accrington

10am Nationwide branches Community Coffee Mornings, at 14 Broadway, Accrington and 60 Blackburn Road, Accrington

10am to 2pm Hyndburn Homes is hosting a coffee morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Come along on Friday, September 30 for delicious homemade cakes and filtered coffee. There will also be a selection of fun games, tombola, and raffle prizes up for grabs. The event will take place between 10am and 2pm at Hyndburn Homes Head Office, 1a Enterprise Way, The Globe Centre, Accrington. For more information call Hyndburn Homes on 0345 675 1131.

Saturday, October 1

10.30am Lesley’s Coffee Morning, 11 Ellerbeck Road, Accrington

12noon to 3pm Peppa Pig and the Minions will make a special appearance at a charity fundraiser in Accrington. The Poplar Social Club will host a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday, October 1 from 12noon to 3pm. Activities on the day will include face painting, decorated glasses, a jewellery and cosmetics stall, a cake stall, a tombola and a raffle. Entry costs £4 for adults and £2 for children. Call 07554 996789.

Tuesday, October 4