A 12-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital with head and back injuries after falling ‘10 metres’ down a cliff.

Paramedics were called to The Coppice above the Whitaker Arms pub on Burnley Road in Accrington at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, June 27.

The boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to the cliff above the Whitakers Arms on Burnley Road to reports that a 12-year-old male had fallen down a cliff.

“He was complaining of back pain and a minor head injury and was taken to Alder Hey Hospital by air ambulance.

“We received the call at 7.46pm from the boy’s friend. He said the fall was approximately 10 metres.”