A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of burgling a town centre Bed and Breakfast.

Police were called to Pilkington’s on Paxton Street in Accrington at 6.10pm on Wednesday, September 20, after the owner reported seeing a male climbing out of a ground floor window.

A 15-year-old from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possessing drugs and has been released under investigation.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Somebody has gained entry through a window on the ground floor of the guest house and the owner has driven past and seen somebody climbing out of the window.

“They have then confronted and detained him and waited for the police to arrive.”