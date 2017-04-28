Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four-year-old cancer sufferer, Charlie Procter, will play his part in two of the county’s football teams’ final home games.

This weekend, Charlie, from Lion Street in Church, who has Heptoblastoma, will lead out Blackburn Rovers before kick-off at their final home game of the season before leading Accrington Stanley out at half-time.

Rovers contacted Charlie’s parents, Amber Schofield and Ben Procter, and asked that he wear his Stanley kit specially for the occasion to help raise money to fund his £315,000 treatment in America.

Amber, 23, says she is ‘excited’ about seeing her son lead Rovers out at Ewood Park on Saturday against Aston Villa.

She said: “I’m excited and nervous. I don’t know how big the crowd’s going to be or how Charlie will react, so hopefully he’ll be fine.

“The club said it would be best for him to walk out in his Stanley kit, so he’ll stand out and people know what we’re doing.

“Then he’ll go back to Stanley and walk them out at half-time.”

Amber says that Charlie loved leading the Reds out against Crawley, adding he felt like a real player.

She added: “Walking out Stanley was amazing. We’re so proud, especially with the big smile on his face.

“They’re really, really nice with him. He loves going and he goes in his kit so he feels like a player. They let him join and let him feel like one.”

Stanley’s chairman, Andy Holt, started a campaign to raise £25,000 for Charlie prior to the game, saying that for every retweet of the pinned tweet on @AndyhHolt, 50p will be donated.

If you would like to contribute to Charlie’s treatment visit www.gofundme.com/mkwze3tg or for more information facebook.com/charlieschapter