Three people were rescued from a house fire in Great Harwood.

Firefighters tackled a bedroom fire at a house on St Ceclilia Street at around 11.30am on Friday, August 11.

Three people in the house were taken to hospital by ambulance for checks after suffering the effects of breathing in smoke.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire Service said: “Two fire engines and crews from Great Harwood and Hyndburn were assigned to a fire in the bedroom of a house.

“Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to put the fire out.

“Three occupants had suffered the effects of breathing smoke and were taken to hospital by ambulance for precautionary checks.”