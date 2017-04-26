Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman and two boys have been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a house chip pan blaze.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn were called to Emma Street in Accrington at 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 26 to reports of a chip pan fire in the ground floor kitchen.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire in the pan had not developed or spread to the surroundings and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke it had generated.

“A woman and two boys were suffering the effects of having inhaled smoke and firefighters administered first aid to the casualties prior to the arrival of ambulance paramedics, who took them to hospital.”