‘Mindless’ vandals hurling large slabs of stone and brick caused thousands of pounds of damage to numerous vehicles.

Police said 18 vehicles in Oswaldtwistle and Knuzden were left damaged following two separate late night rampages.

The missiles were thrown from moving vehicles, leaving windows and bodywork badly damaged.

Police said the latest incident happened between 1am and 3am on Friday, August 11, following an earlier spree between 2am and 4am on Wednesday, July 26.

Vehicles were damaged on Rhyddings Street and Milton Street in Oswaldtwistle and Stanhill Lane, Stanhill Road and Mount St James Street in Knuzden.

A Hyndburn police spokesperson said: “Large stone slabs and bricks have been thrown at the vehicles, causing smashed windows and costly damage to the vehicles’ bodywork.

“We have received information that the offenders are male and are throwing the bricks from a moving vehicle described as a small silver/grey hatchback with a damaged brake light.

“Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused and many residents have had no chance but to pay to repair the damage themselves due to the significant rise in insurance premiums following a claim.

“One resident has had to forgo their hard earned family summer holiday in order to pay for this mindless damage.”

Anyone with information can call the Oswaldtwistle and Knuzden Neighbourhood team on 01254 353103.

Are you one of the vehicle owners affected?

Call the newsdesk on 0161 211 2977 or email accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.