Pudsey's delight as Hyndburn goes mad for Children in Need

  • Updated
  • By

Send us your fundraising photos and events

It’s Children in Need time and you have been sending us photos of all your fabulous fundraising efforts.

Brownies and guides at Cambridge Street Church, Accrington, organised a concert fundraiser, raising £220.

The girls sang five songs opening with Jessie J’s “Flashlight” and also included the Children in Need song this year “The Floral Dance”.

Brownies and guides at Cambridge Street Church, Accrington, organised a concert for Children in Need

They gained their entertainer and fundraiser badge on the night as well as they all worked extremely hard organising making and sending invitations, practising all five songs and learning a dance.

The girls all wore their Pudsey ears and also held a jumble sale and sweet stall.

Schools across the borough have also been sending in some brilliant photos today of their Pudsey-themed fundraising exploits.

Send your Children in Need photos and stories to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk and we will try to publish as many as we can in the paper and website.

Please confirm parental permission for any children on the photos.

