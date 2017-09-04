Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars stole a safe and the weekend’s takings after breaking in to a pub.

Police said offenders broke in through the back door of The Dog and Otter pub on Cliffe Lane in Great Harwood some time before 11pm on Sunday, September 3.

Once inside they stole items from the office and living area, including a safe and money made by the pub over the weekend.

The incident was reported to police at 12.50am on Monday, September 4 and is now under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said: “Following a break-in and theft from the Dog’s living quarters and office yesterday evening between 7-11 we will not be open today until 4-5pm to allow CSI to do their work.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0052 of September 4.