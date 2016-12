Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cannabis set-up has been found at a house in Rishton.

Members of the Hyndburn Neighbourhood Policing Team and Operational Support Unit executed a drugs warrant on Brook Street at 9am on Thursday, December 12.

Lancaashire Police said an unknown number of cannabis plants were seized. No arrests were made but police said a 52-year-old man from Rishton will attend for a voluntary interview.

Anyone with information call police on 101.