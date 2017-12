Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car hit a wall following a collision in Oswaldtwistle.

Police said the wall was damaged after a two-car collision on Union Road involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Skoda Octavia.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm on Thursday, December 21, near to Bargain Booze and St Pauls Court.

The Skoda suffered front end damage and no injuries were reported.