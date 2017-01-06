Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was injured after being attacked during an attempted car-jacking in the middle of the afternoon.

Police said the 29-year-old victim from Accrington was driving his Audi along the A56 in Clitheroe when a white van flashed its lights near to McDonald’s.

When the driver pulled over to the side of the road he was attacked by two men from the van, who also demanded the keys to his car.

Officers said the victim managed to run off and the offenders left empty handed.

It happened at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, January 3 and an investigation has now been launched.

PC 3568 David Richardson, of East CID, said: “This episode was extremely distressing for the victim who was just on his way to work.

“He was struck to the head and body but thankfully his injuries aren’t too serious.

“I would like to reassure people that these types of incidents are rare and we are working to find the men responsible who could have easily stolen the victim’s car had he not run off with the key.

“If you know the offenders or you have any information that could help, please make contact with us.”

Anyone with information can call CID on 01254 353563 or 101 quoting log reference number LC-20170103-1262.