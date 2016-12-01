Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car owners are being warned to lock their vehicles after a spate of thefts across Hyndburn.

Police said a number of cars have been targeted in Clayton-le-Moors, Baxenden and Altham over a 72-hour period from Monday, November 28 to Wednesday, November 30.

Officers said every vehicle targeted had been left unlocked by the owner.

Anthony Ford, police watch liaison officer, said: “Police are following a number of leads and the offences remain under investigation.

“The offences have occurred both during daylight hours and overnight.

“Property stolen includes purses, wallets, cash, mobile telephones and tablets and satnavs.

“Common to every offence is that the vehicle had been left unlocked by the owner.

“It is not unreasonable to suggest that ALL these offences could have been prevented by simply locking the vehicle.

“Please keep your car and home locked – even when you are at home.”