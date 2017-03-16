Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home is undergoing a ‘significant refurbishment’ after receiving a positive inspection report.

White Ash Brook, in Oswaldtwistle, was rated ‘good’ in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - less than two years after being placed into special measures.

The residential and dementia care home, on Thwaites Road, has since been taken over by Aston Brook Care Group and bosses say there has been ‘significant investment and improvement’.

Simon Harrison, care group chairman and CEO explained: “Since taking ownership of White Ash Brook we’ve made considerable changes to everything, from operations and staffing to the home itself.

"Naturally, to be done thoroughly and effectively these things take time, but with a whole new management and care team now in place, White Ash Brook is a safe and comfortable place for our residents and staff to live and work.

"We’re all immensely proud of the recent CQC report, which means we are one of only a limited number of homes in the area to receive a good rating.

“Despite this though, we are committed to providing further investment which will see additional improvements to resident rooms along with the creation of another large communal lounge and fully functional kitchen and dining area which will be utilised for our resident activity programmes which are a vital component of our care provision.”

The improvement work, which is already underway, is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

A second phase of investment is also being planned and will focus on re-opening another wing and the creation of extra beds and more new jobs.

In their report, the CQC said residents at the care home ‘felt safe and well cared for’ and praised the quality of staff, management and safety policies.