Thieves smashed their way into a supermarket to try and steal a cash machine.

The ram-raiders destroyed a bollard at the Aldi store in Great Harwood and then cut through a window to gain access to the store.

Once inside they then tipped the cash machine over before trying to drag it out of the store using a rope.

Police said the offenders left empty handed and fled the scene in a grey Toyota Land Cruiser.

The incident happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on Friday, April 21.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 1890 of April 21.