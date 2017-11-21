Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have issued CCTV of men they would like to speak to after a man was left with serious injuries in an attack at a nightclub.

Officers were called to Baggy’s Wine Bar in Glebe Street in Great Harwood to reports a man had been hit with a bottle, at around 3.40am on Sunday, November 19.

The 23-year-old had been attacked near the stairs by a group of four men and suffered a double fracture to his jaw and a cut to his chin requiring surgery.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who recognises the men in the pictures is asked to call 07967 824087 quoting log number 0227 of November 20.