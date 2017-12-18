Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV has been released after a mobile phone was stolen from a bus in Oswaldtwistle.

Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to following the incident which happened at around 8.30am on Monday, November 13.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Police would like to speak to the male in the CCTV images as we believe he could help us in relation to a mobile phone being stolen from a bus in Oswaldtwistle.

“If you know who this male is, please contact PC Ogden on 101 quoting crime reference ED1719100.”