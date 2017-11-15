Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after an electric shaver and bottles of Bacardi were stolen from an Accrington supermarket.

Hyndburn Police said the shoplifting offence happened on Wednesday, November 1, at the Asda store on Hyndburn Road.

A spokesperson said: “

Local officers would like your help to identify the male regarding a theft from ASDA on 1 November where some Bacardi and an electric shaver had been stolen.

“If anyone knows the male please can you contact PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353103 or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1718219.”