Police have launched an appeal after a vehicle was damaged in Oswaldtwistle.
Officers have released a CCTV picture of a group of males they want to speak to following the incident on Mill Hill which happened at around 8.40am on Sunday, September 17.
An Oswaldtwistle Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “We are interested in speaking to the males in the attached picture.
“They might possibly be able to assist police with enquiries involving a vehicle that was damaged on Mill Hill, Oswaldtwistle.
“If you have any information that will assist we would really appreciate this.
“Please phone 101 and quote log number LC-20170918-0371.”