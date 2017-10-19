Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal after a vehicle was damaged in Oswaldtwistle.

Officers have released a CCTV picture of a group of males they want to speak to following the incident on Mill Hill which happened at around 8.40am on Sunday, September 17.

An Oswaldtwistle Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “We are interested in speaking to the males in the attached picture.

“They might possibly be able to assist police with enquiries involving a vehicle that was damaged on Mill Hill, Oswaldtwistle.

“If you have any information that will assist we would really appreciate this.

“Please phone 101 and quote log number LC-20170918-0371.”