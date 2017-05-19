CCTV images of three men after Great Harwood OAP robbed in own home

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was robbed at his home in Great Harwood.

At around midnight on Thursday, May 18 two men smashed the window of a property on Greaves Street and made their way inside the address. The occupant, a 72-year-old man, was in bed when the pair disturbed him. They stole a gold chain from around his neck, a sovereign ring from his finger, attempted to remove his wristwatch and stole a number of other watches before making off.

Detectives are keen to trace the three men pictured in the CCTV images in connection with the robbery.

They are also keen to speak to a fourth man who is believed to have walked past the three men and could be a witness.

DS Rob Trickett, of Blackburn CID, said: “This is a shocking incident involving an elderly man who was robbed while he was in bed in his own home. He is understandably shaken by what has happened and is being supported by officers at this time. Enquiries to trace those responsible are already underway and we would urge anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or any of the males in the stills, to contact us.”

Anyone who recognises the three men, or the possible witness, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 10 of May 18.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.