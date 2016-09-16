CCTV released after brazen break in at Abbey Friar chippy

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

This is the shocking moment a heartless burglar smashed his way into a chip shop to steal a charity box.

The CCTV footage from the Abbey Friar Chip Shop in Accrington was taken at around 1.50am on Sunday, September 11.

Police said the CCTV shows an unknown offender approaching the front of the shop on Abbey Street and first failing to gain entry through the locked door.

He then returns a short time later, throwing a large stone at the window which has smashed, causing £800 worth of damage.

Officers said once inside the burglar then grabs a charity box containing a small amount of cash from the counter before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth at the local Accrington Town Centre teamcon 01254 353103.

Alternatively please call 101, crimestoppers 0800 555 111, quoting incident number LC-20160911-0202 or crime reference ED1613867.