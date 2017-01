Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV pictures have been released following a shoplifting incident.

Hyndburn police said it happened at the Fell and Mountain shop on Water Street in Accrington where a turquoise blue Fjall Raven outdoor jacket worth £380 was stolen.

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to.

A spokesperson said: “Fell and Mountain are believed to be the only suppliers in the area of this make of jacket.” Call 101 quoting crime number ED1701313.