Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released pictures of two men they want to speak to after the theft of a car.

Officers said a car was stolen during the incident on Talbot Road in Church on Thursday, November 2.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Officers would like the publics help to identify the males who we would like to talk to regarding a burglary where a car was stolen on Talbot Road, Church, Accrington on November 2.

“If anyone recognises the males please can you contact PC 725 Roger Tedesco on 101 quoting crime number ED1718235.”