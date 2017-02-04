Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An intrepid group of charitable students from a Hyndburn school have been specially chosen to support one of India’s largest orphanages.

Fourteen students from St Christopher’s High School in Accrington will travel to the Indian Christian Mission Centre - based 200 miles south of Chennai - which provides welfare, education and skills to ‘at-risk’ children.

Each student has been set an ambitious £1,000 fundraising target which will go towards the orphanage.

Over the next few months the team will carry out a wide range of fundraising activities, both at school and in the wider community, to raise enough funds for the trip in October.

They will fly out with 10 extra suitcases filled with gifts, including clothing and stationary, for the orphans.

Lauren Davey, trip leader and RE teacher at St Christopher’s, said: “We are so pleased to be taking these pupils to this remote orphanage in India.

“Our pupils have been through a rigorous application process to gain a place on this trip and are deeply committed to fundraising and achieving their personal target of £1000 each, which will go directly to the charity.

“The children at the orphanage have very little but are happy and well looked after by Dr Jay, who oversees the care of over 2,000 orphans.

"Our pupils are looking forward to meeting all of the children and being part of this very moving trip.”

The week-long trip will mark the fourth time that a group from St Christopher’s has visited India to support the work carried out by the Shining Faces charity.

However, school bosses said this year’s trip will be their biggest to date with 14 students and three staff members making the 10-hour plane journey to Chennai.

Joshua Doyle, 15, from Rishton, is one of the team and his mum Sarah Doyle said he’s ‘very excited’.

The mum-of-three, who works as a childminder, said: “He plans to do lots of fundraising as they year goes on including a bike ride along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and walking Hadrian’s Wall with other members of the group.

“He is very passionate about it. He wants to go on and do this kind of work in the future.

“This isn’t just a one-off thing. It’s something he wants to pursue.”

Residents or local business looking for more information on supporting the team can email: a.calvert@st-christophers.org.