A charity shop volunteer who was caught with ‘disgusting’ images of children has avoided jail.

Patrick French, who volunteers at the Sense for the blind shop in Accrington, downloaded indecent images and videos over a nine-year period before being caught by the police, a court heard.

Officers executed a warrant at his home on Atlas Street in Clayton-le-Moors and found images and movies on two hard drives, a laptop and also on DVDs.

Burnley Crown Court heard how the material involved children as young as eight years old.

French, 46, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to two counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

He was given a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for two years with a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has also been given a sexual harm prevention order and made to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Mercedeh Jabbari, prosecuting, said police attended his home on February 18 last year and French told them that the equipment belonged to him as he was the only person living in the house who was ‘computer literate’.

A forensic examination found 12 category A images and videos - the most serious - along with three category B images and three extreme pornographic images.

Miss Jabbari said during two interviews with the police French denied intentionally searching for and downloading the material, but said he could have ‘recklessly downloaded’ it while accessing a number of online games through sharing websites.

However the court heard how police found evidence of ‘specific searches’ for indecent images of children.

The court heard how French was made redundant in 2005 after suffering a back injury and ‘became socially isolated’

Sentencing, Recorder Fiona Ashworth said: “That is regrettable but absolutely no excuse whatsoever for your conduct.

“I have read a description of the material. They are being abused in quite a horrible fashion. This is not a victimless crime. They have been recorded for the perverse pleasure of people like you.”

Defence barrister Frances Willmott said French is now ‘making efforts to change his life for the better’.

The court heard how the defendant was unemployed and drinking and ‘this was a catalyst for his offending behaviour’.

Miss Willmott said French deserves full credit for his early guilty plea.

She told the court: “The probation report is both thorough and helpful.

“Mr French has full acceptance of his guilt and it also notes that he has no apparent attraction to children.

“His arrest for these offences have been a catalyst for change in his life for the better.”

The court heard how French works as a volunteer at the Sense for the blind charity shop in Accrington, however this is not on the shop floor.

He also volunteers as a countryside ranger protecting wildlife.

Miss Willmott said the DVDs found at his home were ‘duplicates of each other’ and a number of them ‘aren’t playable or corrupted in some way’.

She urged the court to consider removing the prohibition of unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16 from his sexual harm prevention order, however this was rejected.