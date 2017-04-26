Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brave cancer sufferer Charlie Procter will once again lead Accrington Stanley out onto the pitch to help raise £25,000 towards his treatment.

Charlie, who celebrated his fourth birthday on Monday, first led Stanley out before their 1-0 victory over Crawley Town on Easter Monday to a rapturous ovation by both home and away supporters.

Now the Church youngster, who was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer, will take to the WHAM Stadium again for the Reds’ final home match of the

season on Saturday.

Club owner Andy Holt has pledged to donate 50p for every retweet he receives from a post highlighting Charlie’s cause and bucket collections will also be available on the day.

Charlie’s mum Amber, who is campaigning tirelessly to raise a total of £315,000 to send Charlie to America for treatment unavailable in the UK, thanked Andy and everyone at the club for their ongoing support.

She said: “I hope we can put a bit more money in the kitty on Saturday to help my little boy.

“I really have no doubt that we will – considering how generous strangers have been so far.”

Stanley Managing Director, David Burgess, said: "We've seen such a groundswell of support for Charlie in the local community and beyond since he led us out before our win over Crawley.

"And we thought it was our duty to keep the momentum going and get this wonderful young boy the money that he needs to get better.

"It will be another wonderful occasion on Saturday at the WHAM Stadium and I just hope we can raise a few more quid to get him on that plane."

Family fun day

A family fun day will take place this weekend to support Charlie’s fundraising drive.

The event is set for Sunday, April 30 at The Stanhill Bar and Restaurant in Oswaldtwistle from 11.30am to 5pm.

There will be activities including a BBQ, stalls, lucky dip, facepainting, hairbraiding, bouncy castle, ‘Beat the Goalie’ and a guest appearance from Elsa.

Entry is free with all donations going to support Charlie’s treatment fund.

Rhyddings school in Oswaldtwistle also raised £1,000 from a cake and games fair.

If you would like to contribute to Charlie's treatment visit http://bit.ly/CharliesMemories or for more information visit www.facebook.com/charlieschapter/