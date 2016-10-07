Children captured on CCTV climbing on roof of school and medical centre

Children are ‘putting themselves in danger’ by playing on the roof of buildings, including a primary school and medical centre.

Police in Clayton-le-Moors were called to reports of youngsters climbing on buildings in the town and causing damage in recent weeks.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Currently CCTV is being reviewed at St Mary’s school and Clayton Medical Centre which shows the youths who are responsible.

“A number of these children have been identified and the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be visiting parents and also dealing with those responsible for criminal damage to the buildings.

“These young people are putting themselves at danger. Please do not hesitate to ring 101 if you notice this occurring on any roofs in the area.”