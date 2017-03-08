Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road collapse is causing a ‘nightmare’ for businesses, residents and motorists.

Lancashire County Council and United Utilities have closed off Cliffe Lane in Great Harwood in both directions near to The Dog and Otter Pub and Great Harwood Cricket Club after a large hole developed.

Diversions have been placed along Lowergate Road and bosses say they are unsure how long the close will be in place for.

Alison Foden, landlady of The Dog and Otter, said water had been pouring onto the road for nearly two weeks before the road finally collapsed.

She said the road closure is a ‘nightmare’ and has had a ‘massive impact’ on her business.

She said: “It’s certainly knocked our food trade. They shut the road at the weekend which is our busiest time of the week and we didn’t have any warning about it.

“The first time we knew about the road closure was when a customer came in and asked us if we knew about it. The ‘businesses open as usual’ sign only went up on Tuesday morning.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to be closed for. How long is a piece of string? We are caught between a rock and a hard place.

“It’s not ideal. If I could sort it myself then I would do but it is out of my hands. It’s frustrating and irritating. Thankfully we still have our core drinkers coming in which is great otherwise we would be nearly empty.”

United Utilities said they visited the site on February 27 and initially suspected a collapsed highway drain or culvert.

However, when they returned the next day to conclude their investigation they suspected it was caused by a ‘highway drainage issue’ and referred the problem to county hall.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “A problem with water running under Cliffe Lane was originally thought to be caused by a burst water main, and investigated by United Utilities.

"They have identified that the issue is not with the water main, and we are now carrying out our own investigations.

"In the meantime we have closed Cliffe Lane for safety due to the risk that the water may have caused erosion beneath the road.”