Community awards celebrate the cream of Hyndburn sport

Inspirational figures from the world of Accrington sport were celebrated at this year’s Hyndburn Community Sports Awards.

The Ballroom at Accrington Town Hall was packed with over 200 people for the event, recognising the achievements of local clubs, teams, schools, coaches, individual athletes and volunteers.

Among the winners on the night were community stalwart John Drinkwater, who collected a Lifetime Achievement Award.

John has been involved in football in the Fern Gore area for over 25 years and was the founder of Globe Bullough Park FC, which he set up to give youngsters something to do but it now boasts hundreds of players, from young children to adults.

Rachael McHugh, won the Hyndburn Sports Award Service to Disability Sports award.

She said that she is thrilled to win the award and hope it helps to raise awareness of the work of community interest company Spring into Action, of which she is director.

Rachael added: “I am delighted to win this award but it is an achievement that can be celebrated by the young people and young adults that attend our sports sessions at Hyndburn Leisure Centre.”

The Mayor Coun Tim O’Kane was among dignitaries attending the event, compered by Simon Brierley of 2BR, to present a couple of awards.

He said: “Grass roots sport is at the heart of our local community and I’m delighted to see the calibre of nominees at tonight’s awards.

"We’ve heard some fantastic stories and seen some deserving winners, but in my eyes, everyone here at the awards tonight is a winner.”

This year’s winners will go on to represent Hyndburn at the Lancashire Awards at The Hilton Hotel in Blackpool on November 25.

Award winners: Coach of the Year sponsored by Endsleigh Insurance – Jessica Baines; Adult Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Ronhill and Hilly – Matloob Yaqub; Service to Disability Sport sponsored by Affinity Supporting People – Rachael McHugh; Young Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Hyndburn Leisure – Jack Kerans; Inspire Award donated by Anne Ellwood - Justine Scammall; Team of the Year sponsored by SDA – St Joseph’s FC Ladies; Community Club of the Year sponsored by Forbes Solicitors – Hyndburn Athletics Club; Young Achiever of the Year sponsored by Awards 4 u – Baylie Seery; Highly Commended sponsored by Accrington Observer – Martyn Buzzer Cook, Yvonne Bury, James Kerans; Secondary School of the Year sponsored by The Cardboard Box Company – Mount Carmel High School and Accrington Academy; Primary School of the Year sponsored by Accrington Stanley Community Trust – St Charles Primary School; Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by accross – John Drinkwater.