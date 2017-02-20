Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community stalwart and long-running businessman has been nominated for the Honorary Freeman of the Borough title.

Geoffrey Hanson, from Great Harwood, has been recommended for the honour by Hyndburn council in recognition of his service and achievements.

The 90-year-old served as chairman of the Great Harwood Agricultural Show for 50 years before becoming its president.

He was also a former chairman of the Hyndburn Conservatives and ran the family business Hanson Feeds Ltd on Victoria Street.

Geoffrey said he was ‘very surprised’ to learn about his nomination for the title. He said: “I feel very humbled and highly honoured.

"I don’t know what I have done to deserve it. I have just followed my nose.”

Born in Great Harwood, Geoffrey took over the animal feed family business in 1945 at the age of 18 due to the tragic death of his father.

The firm was started in 1880 by his grandfather and passed down to Geoffrey’s father and then to his brother and himself.

His brother took over the transport side of the business and Geoffrey took over the animal feed side, now known as Hanson Feeds Ltd.

In his younger years Geoffrey, who was married to Margaret before she passed away in 1995, served in the Air Force from 1947 to 1949 as Clerk General Duties and was mainly stationed in Egypt.

His duties involved the servicing of all the air carriers and the running of the flying bus service around the Mediterranean area. Geoffrey regularly swam across the Suez Canal whilst stationed there.

Geoffrey said: “I have lived in Great Harwood all my life apart from when I was first married where we lived in Clayton for a few years.

“I was born in a house on All Springs Drive and I now live in a different house on the same street.”

Geoffrey’s nomination will be confirmed at a council meeting on Thursday, February 24, and he will be presented with the title at the Mayor-making ceremony on May 13.

He will also attend a Royal Garden Party in June.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said: “He has dedicated himself to the Great Harwood show and made sure it continued for 50 years.

"He has also recently celebrated his 90th birthday and this is a fitting tribute.”