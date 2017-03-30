Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paranormal investigators believe Accrington could have Britain’s ‘most haunted high street’ after a series of spooky happenings.

The Lancashire Paranormal Investigation team have been examining shops on Warner Street and believe its ‘phenomenal history’ is behind the high levels of ghostly activity - including the presence of a ‘malevolent’ spirit.

The Black Abbey Pub, the Pink Magpie Vintage Emporium and the New Freedom shop have so far been investigated by the group, which boasts a serving police officer and firefighter among its members.

The team’s leading investigator Tracy Stevens, said: “We have done four different visits, and we will be carrying out another one where one of our medium’s is attempting to stop what appears to be a malevolent spirit.

"We have recorded voices coming through on our equipment, one of them said ‘shove’.

"As one of my cameramen went up the stairs he saw a gentleman dressed in black and then he was shoved down the stairs.”

She added: “The readings are really quite high. We are going to be investigating a number of other shops on the street after people have witnessed activity there.

“We think the street itself is possibly on a ley line.

“The fireman on our team has checked the electrics and he says there appears to be no fault that could be causing the interference.

“There is something strange here, that so many of the shops are experiencing this. We think that something is coming through because of something that has happened on the street in the 1800s.”

Evonne Harwood, who owns the Pink Magpie Vintage Emporium, said: “People have reported seeing things, shadowy figures. It’s been making shopkeepers uneasy.

“I am on the fence about the existence of ghosts, but in my shop in particular the kettle has been turning on and off and the hob turns itself on which I thought was a bit strange.

"Lights have also been turning on and off and when we watch the videos of the investigations there are shadows that look like figures.”

After researching local history, Evonne discovered that Warner Street did indeed have a dark past.

She said: “The street is steeped in history, there was a murder back in 1896 where shopkeeper Sarah Coates was found murdered by the shop’s 15-year-old apprentice Christopher Hindle.

“He was found guilty but because of his age he did not hang. However there was a lot of doubt if in fact committed the murder - so maybe he’s come back to make himself known and to prove he did not do it.”