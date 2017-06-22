Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planning bosses have unanimously approved controversial plans to build 217 homes on playing fields.

Members of Hyndburn’s planning committee gave the final seal of approval to applicant Keepmoat to create the scheme on Lyndon Playing Fields, to the south of Harwood Lane, Great Harwood at a meeting on Wednesday, June 21.

Outline planning permission was originally granted back in 2015, despite more than 1,150 residents signing a petition and the Lyndon Playing Fields Association, being formed to by the community to fight the plans.

A further 19 letters of objection were lodged with the council ahead of the meeting claiming ‘inaccuracies’ with the plans, concerns with ‘overlooking and loss of light’, vehicle access and Japanese knotweed problems.

However, committee members voted overwhelmingly to support the housing plan and approved it, along with modified conditions.

Andrew Brash, from Keepmoat, spoke in favour of the application.

He said: “We as an organisation really enjoy working with Hyndburn. We worked with the Phoenix development. We recognise it as a great place to live, a great location. Someone once described this site as the jewel in the crown and we very much regard it as the jewel in our crown as well.

“We very much realise the importance of this site for Hyndburn as a borough and from Keepmoat’s point of view it is very much integral to our plans and is right at the top in terms of importance.

“In terms of other benefits that would come out of this, an area of equipped play space, highways improvements as well.”

The development, will feature detached, semi-detached, terraced, bungalows and flats, and 20 per cent will be stipulated as affordable housing - up to 40 homes.

Huncoat councillor Bernard Dawson supported the application at the meeting.

He said: “It’s not the first time it’s come before committee. It’s a major addition to the housing stock in Hyndburn, it’s a good mix of housing as well which I think is important and I would welcome it.”