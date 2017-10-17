Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calls to retain the name of Hyndburn’s Commons seat under a boundary review have been rejected.

Hyndburn council voted last year to retain the ‘Hyndburn’ name after fears over the cost of proposed seat changes.

However, the latest Boundary Commission proposals published this week have retained the renamed and enlarged ‘Accrington’ constituency.

The new proposals, designed as part of a reduction of the number of MPs by 50, have been tweaked so that the seat, which will include Padiham, will also take the ward of Rosegrove and Lowerhouse from Burnley.

Previously Coalclough with Deerplay had been earmarked for the move.

Haslingden still moves to the enlarged Rossendale and Darwen seat.

In his representations MP Graham Jones said: “It will be difficult for people in Coalclough with Deerplay to get to Accrington.

“It is Burnley and therefore it places an extra civic demand on an MP.

“Rosegrove with Lowerhouse is far better connected. Rosegrove has a rail station three stops from Accrington station as well as direct buses along Accrington Road.”

The consultation at https:// www.bce2018.org.uk/ runs until December 11.