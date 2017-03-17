Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple are preparing to celebrate their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

Bill and Mary Humphreys, of Huncoat, married on March 23, 1957 after meeting in a chippy.

And the couple are celebrating 60 years of marriage this month.

Former printing manager for Fort Sterling Bill, 84, and Mary moved to Hyndburn 11 years ago to be closer to their grandchildren Lucy, 12, and Hugo, 8 – something daughter Dilys Day said was quite a ‘big move’ at their age.

They previously lived in Bury.

Mary, 82, who used to run a tobacco and sweet shop in Bolton before retiring, explained: “We chose a new apartment in Huncoat as it meant we could still easily get to Bolton and Bury where we had friends and family, but at the same time we were only 10 minutes from our new grandchildren.”

Dilys, of Sabden, said the secret to their long marriage may be ‘mum’s cooking’.

She added: “They’re really quite sprightly people for their age. They are still very active.

“I can’t believe they’re in their 80s. They still like getting to look after the grandchildren every week.”

The diamond couple will celebrate their anniversary with a family meal at the Red Hall Hotel, near Bury.