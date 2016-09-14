Crime fears see listed St James Church Kirk put up for sale

Crime fears have dealt a blow to hopes to save an historic church for the community as it has been put on the market.

Church bosses say they have listed St James Church Kirk for sale after a series of attempted break-ins left the vacant building a ‘safety risk’.

Church Kirk held its last service in November 2015, with a new congregation being launched by the diocese at nearby St Nicholas CE Primary School.

Archdeacon of Blackburn Mark Ireland said: “The Diocese has continued to maintain and monitor the listed building since its closure.

He said: “This is costly in relation to ongoing insurance costs and there have been at least two attempted break-ins since the closure.

To have a large building like this vacant for a long period is also a safety risk, so the Diocese must consider its duty of care to the local community in this respect.”

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones had been petitioning church leaders for the building to be retained as a community asset because of its historical importance.

Mr Jones, who met with Church Commissioners and The Archdeacon last week to discuss the church’s future, said: “I am disappointed it’s on the market.

“There is no regeneration scheme for it at the moment. Locally, the church are very, very responsive to that, but the church commissioners in London have decided to put it up for sale.”

The Grade II-listed building has been advertised on property website Right Move for an undisclosed amount, with ‘offers invited’.

The listing states that the building, which has a medieval tower, Victorian nave and Georgian chapel, has potential for ‘alternative uses’, subject to planning approval and public consultation.

Following a visit to the building, Mr Jones was also treated to a rare tour of the medieval tower, which dates from 1286AD.

He said: “It really has got that wow factor – it could be a tourist attraction.

“It may be the biggest piece of historical architecture we have in the borough.

“I am of the opinion that it’s the church commissioners’ belief a regeneration project would be possible, and I am hopeful that it could be taken off the market.

“It’s for the people of Church Kirk to come forward with their views and their enthusiasm because that will all help in finding a way to keep it for the community.”