The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An animal shelter has been hit by crowbar-wielding thieves who stole cash from a charity box and safe.

Police have released CCTV footage after the break-in at the Accrington RSPCA charity shop on Broadway to help identify two men they want to speak to.

Two men were caught on camera using a crowbar to enter the shop and steal money from a donation box and a locked safe on the upper floor, during the incident on Thursday, September 21 at around 10.45pm.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “Two unknown men approached the rear of the shop, prised open the back door with a crowbar and, once inside, opened a charity box stealing cash donated by members of the public.

“They then walked upstairs and made an untidy search, prising open a locked cabinet door and stealing further cash which they emptied into a small holdall before making their escape.”

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV to contact the Accrington Town Centre policing team, PC Graham Hartley, PC Anna Gavela or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353135 or 01254 353103 or email Accrington.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number ED1715575.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111.