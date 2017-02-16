Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A devastated mother says she has ‘lost everything’ after a fire at her family home.

Debbie Brady, her eight-year-old daughter Lucy Brady, who has autism and a chronic lung condition, and family friend Stacey Dearden were forced to flee the house on Ribbleton Drive in Accrington after a blaze broke out in the kitchen.

Full-time carer Debbie said she came downstairs at around 5pm on Tuesday, February 14, to find the kitchen ‘fully ablaze’ and thick black smoke pouring into the living room.

She screamed for Lucy, a St Mary Magdalen’s pupil, and Stacey to leave the house before going back inside to rescue her three cats, Carol, Keith and Brenda.

The fire happened just after 5pm on Tuesday, February 14, and Debbie and Lucy were taken to hospital by paramedics to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Debbie, who has lived in the Hyndburn Homes house for 20 years, said she has ‘lost everything’ and can’t move back into the smoke-logged home because of Lucy’s lung condition.

She told the Observer: “The house is annihilated. If we had been asleep then we would have died.

“I have lost everything and I’m effectively homeless. I can’t move back into the house because of Lucy.

“I don’t want to move. I want to stay here as it’s my home.”

It is understood that the blaze was caused by a faulty microwave.

Debbie said: “It’s a brand new microwave and I only had a new kitchen put in three weeks ago and new carpets and sofas.”

Debbie said she was ‘shocked’ and scared for her daughter’s safety after finding the kitchen on fire.

She said: “I knew I couldn’t put it out and I screamed for Lucy and Stacey to get out of the house. I went back in to get my three cats.

“I made sure Lucy was out first and that nothing bad could happen to her.

“I was screaming outside for someone to call the fire brigade as I didn’t have my phone.”

Neighbour Karen Lobb told the Observer the fire was a ‘great shock’.

She said: “They have lived there a long time.

“You then start thinking what could have been.

“By the time I arrived back home they had already been taken to hospital and my main concern was to make sure they have somewhere to live.

“I helped the fire service contact Hyndburn Homes and get something sorted.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze is being treated as accidental and the occupants had a ‘lucky escape’.

A spokesperson said: “This incident highlights the importance of having fitted, working smoke alarms.”

Anthony Pickover, Neighbourhood Services Manager at Hyndburn Homes, said: “Following reports of a fire, our staff attended the property immediately to provide support to the family affected.

“The fire service believe that the fire was caused by a faulty timer on a microwave. Our repairs team have attended the property today to carry out essential safety checks and assess the damage.

“We have now identified the work needed to return the property to its previous condition and enable the tenant to return as soon as possible.

“We are supporting the family to make sure they have appropriate alternative accommodation during the repairs.”