A discount department shop will open at the former Accrington Marks and Spencer store.

The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) will occupy the large space in the Arndale Centre left by the flagship store which close its doors in March last year after more than 50 years of trading.

Shahed Mahmood, president of the Hyndburn Chamber of Trade, said he welcomed the new addition to the high street and hope it can attract other new businesses.

He said: “It’s really good to see a big town centre store being occupied and giving our customers more variety to shop in.

“We would like to see more of these businesses locating to Accrington to make it a small shopping destination.

“It has been empty for over a year and I know they have been marketing it proactively.

“Now this company has come along and said ‘yes, we can fill this space’.

“It’s another feather in Accrington town centre’s cap, especially with everything else that’s going on with the parking and heritage bid. We are trying to make it more prosperous and more promotable.”