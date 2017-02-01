Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A county councillor who was disqualified for a lack of attendance has said he wanted to step down in protest at cuts made to public services and community facilities in Hyndburn.

Great Harwood Labour councillor Gareth Molineux said he was ‘deeply unhappy’ with the way the cuts have been introduced by Lancashire County Council’s controlling Labour group which have resulted in the closure of museums, libraries and youth centres.

The county council said they activated a clause under local government legislation because of his ‘non attendance’.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “The electoral division of Great Harwood is now vacant due to non-attendance. It will remain vacant until the overall county council election on May 4.”

Coun Molineux told the Observer he has now ‘ceased to be a member’ of the authority after failing to attend three county hall meetings where he had been ‘whipped to vote’ in favour of the cuts.

In a statement, he said: “It is no secret that I have been deeply unhappy with the way in which the controlling group have cut services across the county.

“I am sure that the residents of Great Harwood respect the fact that I refused to vote on closing libraries, museums and youth centres in the town, among other policy decisions. Unfortunately these decisions where still carried out.

“Unfortunately as a result of me staying away from three council meetings where I had been whipped to vote for these closures among other cuts to services, a clause in the constitution of the county council was activated.

“By stepping away in this way, with only four months left to the next election, it prevents a by-election taking place which would cost the county council thousands of pounds that it doesn’t have and stays in line with my morals which have prevented me from claiming any expenses from Lancashire County Council.”

In response to Coun Molineux’s complaints, county hall Labour group leader Coun Jennifer Mein said: “Lancashire County Council Labour group is busy working hard to deliver the best services for our residents, despite the severe Conservative cuts to our budget.”

Under new boundary changes announced last year the Great Harwood county council ward is set to be expanded in size with two county councillors now expected to fill the roles. Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson and Overton ward councillor Jenny Molineux have both been chosen by Labour to fight for the seats.