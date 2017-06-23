Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A distinctive bag has been returned to its owner after it was stolen by an ‘opportunist thief’.

Police is Oswaldtwistle launched a social media appeal after the bag was handed in to neighbourhood officers on Tuesday, June 20 from a resident in the West End area.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “It turns out an opportunist thief had stolen it from a woman whilst she was unloading her car in Ossy.

“Unluckily for him, a passer-by saw him with it, decided it looked a bit strange, took it off him and passed it to a local resident.

“They handed it to us and now, thanks to all our Facebook friends, the rightful owner is coming to collect it from Accrington Police Station this afternoon.

“We love a happy ending. Good work all.”