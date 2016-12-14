Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pizza fans in Great Harwood are licking their lips ahead of the arrival of popular chain Domino’s next week.

The new branch - the second to launch in the borough in the space of as many months - will open on Queen Street on Monday, December 19.

The pizza giant said it will be serving up 25 local positions including pizza makers, customer service staff and delivery drivers.

They are celebrating the opening by offering half price on all pizzas when our customers spend £15 online using the code ‘GTHRWOOD’

If you are interested in a position at the store, please call 07561 203064.

Back in September we reported that Hyndburn council had granted planning permission to convert the former hairdressers and beauty salon - empty for more than a year - into the pizza takeaway. No objections were received.

The takeaway will open between 11am and 11pm every weekday, including bank and public holidays.

It comes after Domino’s opened at the Viaduct in Accrington in October - creating a further 60 positions.