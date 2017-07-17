Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers could face ‘major traffic problems’ during road resurfacing works.

Roe Greave Road in Oswaldtwistle will be closed off to cars for three weeks so Lancashire County Council (LCC) can deliver carriageway works.

A traffic prohibition notice has been placed on the road between 9am and 3.30pm and will run from Monday, July 17, to Monday, August 7.

Oswaldtwistle county councillor Peter Britcliffe welcomed the road investment but warned that residents and motorists could face ‘major traffic problems’.

He said: “I’m happy that it’s being done but there are such a lot of cars on Roe Greave Road I would imagine that there are going to be problems over the next few weeks.

“I hope that it will be done piece by piece to alleviate any major traffic problems.

“It’s not just that it’s a busy road but it’s a very long road and there are long rows of terraced houses on it.”

The temporary traffic probition notice bans any more vehicles or cycles from using Roe Greave Road between the junctions with Union Road and Rhoden Road.

LCC has warned that there are ‘no diversions possible’ and access ‘will be maintained whenever and wherever possible’.