A drunk thug who launched an unprovoked attack against two men outside a wine bar has avoided jail.

Declan Wilding fractured Keegan Dobson’s jaw and twice punched Lewis Pickford in the face outside Baggies Wine Bar in Great Harwood.

Burnley Crown Court heard how Mr Dobson lost four teeth and needed surgery to insert a metal plate into his jaw.

Wilding, 20, of Spring Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to GBH and common assault and was given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with a four-month curfew requirement, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Emma Kehoe, prosecuting, said the incident happened on April 15 last year.

The court heard how Mr Dobson had returned home from work and gone for a few drinks at a local conservative club before heading into Great Harwood town centre.

Miss Kehoe said during the evening he came across some friends and ended up at the Baggies Wine Bar. At one point he was outside the wine bar smoking a cigarette when he came across Mr Pickford.

Miss Kehoe said as the two men were speaking Wilding approached them and ‘from the outset was being aggressive’ to Mr Dobson and claimed he ‘had been calling his sister’.

However Mr Dobson denied the accusations and said he ‘must be confusing him with someone else’. Wilding then struck him one to his jaw with his right fist and he felt ‘instant pain’.

Mr Dobson went and sat on a nearby bench as Mr Pickford ‘took him to one side and remonstrated with him to try and calm him down’.

However Wilding then punched him Mr Pickford twice to the face.

Miss Kehoe said the next day Mr Dobson went to hospital and scans showed he suffered a ‘minimally displaced fracture’ to his lower jaw which required surgery. Mr Pickford suffered only minimal injuries.

When interviewed by police Wilding denied the offences but said he had ‘no recollection’ of the events and ‘put that down to his alcohol consumption’.

Ellen Shaw, defending, said the apprentice drains worker has shown a ‘great deal of remorse’ and has since apologised in person to Mr Dobson which was accepted.

Sentencing, recorder John Corless said it was an ‘unprovoked attack’.