'Excellent' results for Hollins Technology College

Pupils at The Hollins were celebrating their GCSE results this morning on the back of another set of excellent results.

Sixty-five per cent of pupils gained five or more GCSEs at grade C or better including maths and English and a Progress 8 score of 0.32. This means that all pupils achieved a third of a grade higher across all subjects than expected compared to other pupils nationally.

Individual success was achieved by Sana Khan 6A*, 4A; Chloe Fennell 5A*, 4A, 2B; Cora Cook 4A*, 6A; Ione Taylor 4A*, 5A, 1B; Harry Haworth 2A*, 1 Distinction, 5A, 3B; Jack Cunningham 2A*, 5A, 2B, 1C; Amy Cottrell 1A*, 9A; Emily Hunt 2A*, 6A, 2B, Ashleigh Broadbent 2A*, 5A, 2B, 1C; and Xue Er Su 2A*, 6A, 2B.

Sana Khan, 16, from Accrington, was the top achieving student with six A*s and four As.

She will now study A Levels in biology, chemistry and maths at Accrington Academy.

She said: “I can’t explain how it feels to be the top student. I didn’t think I would get as many A*s as I did.

“I was expecting to get a B in art as well so I’m really shocked and surprised. I’m really happy.

“I want to go to St Christopher’s and then on to university to do whatever I’m good at.”

Chloe Fennell, 16, originally from Accrington but now living in Rawtenstall, achieved five A*s, three As and two Bs.

She said: “I wasn’t expecting an A* in maths at all. The exams were not as bad as I thought they would be.

“I’ve been fine the last few weeks and then it started to hit me this morning. My mum is really happy and proud too.”

Ashleigh Broadbent, 16, from Huncoat, breathed a sigh of relief after achieving two A*s, four As, two Bs and a C.

She will now study A Levels in maths, English language, sociology and psychology at Burnley College.

She said: “They are better than I thought. I wasn’t expecting A*s in RS and maths.

“It’s been horrible.

“I’m going to college and then I have no idea what I want to do after that.”

Harry Haworth, 16, from Accrington, achieved A*s in IT and religious education, four As and three Bs.

He will now go on to Burnley College to study a BTEC in coding and graphic art.

He said: “They were the grades I was expecting. I’ve not been nervous since the exams, I’ve just been out celebrating the good times we’ve had at high school.

“I’ve made some great friends here. Some of us are going to different places and doing different things but we will keep in touch.”

Amy Cottrell, 16, from Accrington, gained an A* in maths and then eight As.

She said: “They are way better than I thought. I thought I’d failed most of them.

“I’m really pleased with my A* as it was a difficult exam and much harder than I thought they were going to be.

“It’s been a mixture of nerves and excitement over the last few weeks and they’ve sort of cancelled each other out.”

Amy will now study A Levels in maths, drama, media and English at Burnley College.

Cora Cook, 16, from Accrington, got four A*s and five As and will study A Levels in biology, chemistry, sociology and psychology at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School.

The deputy head girl said: “I’ve been nervous and shaking. Everybody thinks they’ve done badly but I’m really proud of all the effort I put in. I’m so happy. I’m really pleased with my A* in maths and also my science result as I want to be a midwife.”

Headteacher Steve Campbell said: “I am delighted for our wonderful pupils who have worked so hard for their success. I would like to thank and congratulate pupils, parents, staff and governors on their hard work and success. It is great to see our pupils moving on to the next phase of their education with a solid basis and I wish them every success in the future.”

In English 91 per cent of pupils made expected progress with 61 per cent making greater than expected progress.

In maths 70 per cent made expected progress with 33 per cent achieving greater progress.

Outstanding subject areas included Art with 94 per cent A*-C; 92 per cent in Engineering; 82 per cent in English literature; 83 per cent in Food Technology; 82 per cent in Music; 77 per cent in Drama and 79 per cent in RE.